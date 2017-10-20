New ‘Justice League’ Image Shows Aquaman Under the Sea

0

As we get closer to the release of Justice League, we’re getting more and more tidbits from the movie itself. Some of them reveal more than others, and as that goes, this image released today doesn’t give away much. But it does back up what we already know, which is that Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is an underwater badass who’s gonna mess you up if you cross him

We don’t know yet how Bruce Wayne will convince Aquaman, a.k.a. Arthur Curry, to join up with the Justice League, but that’s the joy of the team-up film. And while a variety of different trailers for Justice League have suggested wildly different tones (from dark to lighter to just completely red for some reason), one thing that has remained consistent is that Momoa is giving this character his all and having so much fun with it that he stands out in every promo. I’m excited to see him in this, as well as in his solo Aquaman movie.

For now, check out the new image of Aquaman darting through the sea:

I also can’t help but see images of Aquaman and start singing songs from The Little Mermaid, though as my colleagues pointed out, Arthur is probably more of a metal man. So I have found a metal version of “Under the Sea” to make us all happy:

For more Justice League coverage, check out these links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: