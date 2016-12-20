‘Justice League’: New Image Unites Batman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash

0

We’re less than a year away from the highly anticipated release of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, the DCEU installment that will follow up on the events of next summer’s Wonder Woman. The epic team-up film brings Gal Gadot‘s Amazon warrior together with Ben Affleck‘s Batman, Ezra Miller‘s The Flash, and more. This trio is on display in a new image from the upcoming superhero smash-up.

EW premiered the image along with commentary from the film’s cast and crew. Director Snyder is “super happy with the chemistry of [his] league of justice doers,” which is good to hear since he’s currently in the middle of editing the November 2017 release. The movie itself will tackle the disparate heroes (and their egos) as they attempt to work together to overcome ever more deadly and dangerous supervillains.

What egos, you ask? Well here’s how Miller describes his character: “Flash is Ringo Starr. He annoys everybody, but he doesn’t have any specific beef with anyone.” Not content to stop there, Miller shares his thoughts on the rest of the League:

“Uncle Fish Curry [Aquaman] is very grumpy. Dad [Batman] gets grumpy too. (He’s had a long life of fighting crime.) ­Wonder Woman is very considerate, so even though she’s annoyed with the Flash, she’s still very compassionate.”

Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman with Ray Fisher as Cyborg when Justice League opens November 17, 2017. Check out the full image below (via EW):

