Batman and Wonder Woman Are Perplexed in New ‘Justice League’ Image

A new image from Justice League has been unveiled, giving us a look at Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman chillaxin’ and pondering some superhero-related stuffs. Indeed, the film opens in theaters in just about a month and a half, but we’re still somewhat at a lack of knowledge about what exactly is going on in this movie. The marketing campaign was no doubt hindered by the extensive reshoots that took place when Joss Whedon stepped in as director, since Warner Bros. didn’t exactly know what footage would be making the final cut until a bit later in the process.

This new image is a tease of the kind of camaraderie we can expect from the characters, and if I had to guess I’d say this may have come from the Whedon reshoots if only because the image lacks the stylization or grit of Snyder’s frames. But I absolutely could be wrong.

The image was unveiled by Empire, which has a Justice League-centric issue hitting newsstands this Friday in which the cast share some insight about the movie. Gadot for her part insists it’s much lighter than Batman v Superman, saying “Justice League is not a dark or heavy movie. It doesn’t have the weight that Batman v Superman had.”

Affleck, meanwhile, touts the immense scale:

“The movie’s bigger in scale than any movie I’ve been involved with in my career,” says Affleck. “It feels massive in terms of the visual elements. That’s something that Zack (Snyder, director) is really good at. That will be admired.”

But Batfleck wasn’t all business, as he took a moment to joke about Henry Cavill’s infamous mustache—since the reshoots weren’t intended to go on this long, Cavill contractually had to keep his mustache to continue filming Mission: Impossible 6, so it will be digitally removed from Justice League: