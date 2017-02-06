‘Justice League': New Image Finds Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Cyborg Ready for a Fight

0

Justice League has an interesting promotional rollout so far. Coming off the widespread negative response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. made quick moves to get some positive buzz around Zack Snyder‘s follow-up, hosting a rather large set visit with an immediate embargo lift (usually set visit stories are held until weeks before the film is released) and dropping a sizzle reel at Comic-Con only a few weeks after the film rolled into production.

Since then, things have naturally calmed a bit. There was another fun behind-the-scenes video, but for the most part, given the early promotional start, it’s been a big wait for a new trailer or the first clip. What we have seen is a whole lot of images of the Justice League standing. And looking tough. Just a bunch of tough guys, standing around. It all started with the first image of the whole team (even Superman) standing around looking tough, and since we’ve had all kinds of varieties on the theme. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) got a solo shot. So did Jim Gordon (J.K. Simmons) and Mera (Amber Heard). Then there was this one. And this one. It’s a thing.

Today GamesRadar revealed a new image from Justice League‘s Total Film spread featuring Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Can you guess what they’re doing? Justice League also stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, and Ezra Miller. The film is set to land in theaters November 17, 2017, so hopefully, that’s enough time to get some “standing around, looking tough” portraits for all of them. Check out the latest image below

