‘Justice League’ International Trailer Includes a Few New Bits of Precious, Precious Footage

Yesterday morning, we got the new Justice League trailer, and now a trailer from the UK has found its way online, which contains a few snippets of new footage. Interestingly, while the overall shape of the movie remains—Superman (Henry Cavill) is gone so it’s up to Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to team up with Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to defeat a new threat—these new trailers haven’t really tried to push any new plot points.

If you’re a casual moviegoer, you’re not going to know who the villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) is or why you should care about him before you see the movie. You’re not going to know what Mother Boxes are. Of course, there’s still time for the marketing to get everyone up to speed, but we’re only about five weeks away from the film’s release date. And yet the latest look at the film seems to be pretty much the same as what we saw from Comic-Con: there’s an intergalactic threat, and superheroes are going to team up to fight it. Maybe that’s enough, but I think we’ve reached the point where audiences want something more from their superhero movies.

Check out the Justice League international trailer below. The film opens November 17th also stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Billy Crudup, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and J.K. Simmons.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: