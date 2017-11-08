Watch the 20-Minute ‘Justice League’ Press Conference with Affleck, Gadot, Cavill, and More

0

With Warner Bros.’ Justice League opening next week, a few days ago I got to participate in a fun press conference in London with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and producers Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder.

As you can see in the player above, the group talked about what it was like when everyone was together for the first time in their costumes, what Ezra Miller and Jason Moma stole from set, if the set was different when Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon were each directing, the message of Justice League and why it’s important in 2017, how Batman needs to adjust his way of operating due to the external threats on the planet, what they each hope fans take away from watching the movie, and a lot more. In addition, you can see Ezra Miller do a Batman impression and towards the end make sure to see Ben Affleck talk about how if Superman had Henry Cavill’s porn moustache in Batman v Superman he would have “won a lot quicker.” Justice League also stars Amy Adams, J.K. Simmons, Diane Lane, Joe Morton and Ciaran Hinds as the main baddie, Steppenwolf.

Check out what Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder had to say above and below is exactly what was talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Justice League:

What was it like when everyone was together for the first time in their costumes?

Did they take any selfies on set?

How Ezra Miller and Jason Moma stole some stuff from set.

Ray Fisher talks about how he approached playing Cyborg and how he’s a conflicted hero.

How was the set was different between when Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon were each directing?

Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder talk about how Joss Whedon was working with Zack before he left the project.

Jason Momoa talk about how the work on Justice League ended up impacting the Aquaman movie.

What kind of team building did the cast do together?

They talk about the message of the movie and why it’s important in 2017.

Ben Affleck talks about how Batman needs to adjust his way of operating due to the external threats on the planet.

Henry Cavill talks about his favorite part of watching Justice League.

Ben Affleck talks about if Superman had Henry’s porn moustache in Batman v Superman he would have “won a lot quicker.”

Everyone talks about what they hope fans take away from watching the movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

