‘Justice League’ Will Feature the Return of Two Previously Seen DC Characters

0

Two familiar faces from the DCEU are popping back in for Justice League. As part of an official press kit for Warner Bros.’ upcoming release slate for the 2017 year, a cast list for the superhero team-up names Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielsen among the roster.

Eisenberg already made his first appearance as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the film’s ending and teaser-y deleted scene seemed to solidify his reemergence in the follow-up: after the DC Holy Trinity foiled his Doomsday plans, he kept spouting about how “the bell has been rung and cannot be unrung,” on top of his Apokolip-tic vision of villain Steppenwolf, reportedly played by Ciaran Hinds in Justice League. One would assume Batman will want him to clarify his ramblings before the invasion begins.

Nielsen will make her first appearance in Wonder Woman next year as Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons on Themyscira and the mother of Diana Prince. Her return in Justice League also makes sense, given the plot, though it’s unclear how big of a role she’ll have. The Mother Boxes, the intergalactic devices first glimpsed in Batman v Superman, will be a part of the mythos and each of the meta-human societies — including the Themyscirans — are said to have one in their possession for safe keeping.

Also confirmed in the release are Willem Dafoe in an undisclosed role, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Mrs. Kent, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The cast is rounded out by Amber Heard as Queen Mera, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis: