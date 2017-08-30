Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Joss Whedon Credited as Writer on ‘Justice League’

by      August 30, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday August 30th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Westboro Baptist Church Movie This Above All in the works from Marc Webb and writer Nick Hornby 
  • Ben Affleck in talks to direct Afghanistan war movie Red Platoon; Casey Affleck eyed for lead
  • Top Gun 2 gets a new writer, on track for release in 2019
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
