Movie Talk: Joss Whedon Credited as Writer on ‘Justice League’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday August 30th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Joss Whedon credited as official writer on Justice League; bonus scene from Wonder Woman sets up Justice League.
- Westboro Baptist Church Movie This Above All in the works from Marc Webb and writer Nick Hornby
- Ben Affleck in talks to direct Afghanistan war movie Red Platoon; Casey Affleck eyed for lead
- Top Gun 2 gets a new writer, on track for release in 2019
- First trailer released for Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House starring Liam Neeson
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions