‘Justice League’ Officially Gives Joss Whedon His Writing Credit

It’s official: Joss Whedon will receive a writer credit on Warner Bros.’ Justice League. The former Marvel movie-maker stirred things up earlier this year when it was reported that he’d be stepping in for Zack Snyder, who had to depart the film due to family issues. That news, coupled with the film’s reshoots that have been kept behind a veil of mystery and rumor, led many fans to wonder not only what the finished product of Justice League would look like, but who would be getting the lion’s share of the creative credit.
Now, it’s officially confirmed that Snyder is still receiving his directing and writing credit, along with co-writer Chris Terrio, with Whedon now receiving a writing credit as well. How much of Whedon’s work comprised the script–and how much of Terrio/Snyder’s existing material was excised–remains to be seen, just as it’s unclear how extensive these reshoots and Whedon’s directorial involvement really are. Are we talking about a 10% change or 50%? The numbers will probably never be made official, but if the patchwork display of Marvel’s Ant-Man is any indication, the style and storytelling differences should be pretty obvious once the film hits theaters this fall.
Justice League opens in 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX on November 17th. Here’s the breakdown of the crew, cast, and synopsis for Justice League, courtesy of Warner Bros.’ Fall Preview:
Director: Zack Snyder
Writers:
Story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, Screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon
Based on characters from DC Entertainment, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster
Producers: Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns
Executive Producers: Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, Ben Affleck
Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.