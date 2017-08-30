Facebook Messenger

‘Justice League’ Officially Gives Joss Whedon His Writing Credit

August 30, 2017

It’s official: Joss Whedon will receive a writer credit on Warner Bros.’ Justice League. The former Marvel movie-maker stirred things up earlier this year when it was reported that he’d be stepping in for Zack Snyder, who had to depart the film due to family issues. That news, coupled with the film’s reshoots that have been kept behind a veil of mystery and rumor, led many fans to wonder not only what the finished product of Justice League would look like, but who would be getting the lion’s share of the creative credit.

Now, it’s officially confirmed that Snyder is still receiving his directing and writing credit, along with co-writer Chris Terrio, with Whedon now receiving a writing credit as well. How much of Whedon’s work comprised the script–and how much of Terrio/Snyder’s existing material was excised–remains to be seen, just as it’s unclear how extensive these reshoots and Whedon’s directorial involvement really are. Are we talking about a 10% change or 50%? The numbers will probably never be made official, but if the patchwork display of Marvel’s Ant-Man is any indication, the style and storytelling differences should be pretty obvious once the film hits theaters this fall.

justice-league-joss-whedon

Image via Warner Bros.

Justice League opens in 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX on November 17th. Here’s the breakdown of the crew, cast, and synopsis for Justice League, courtesy of Warner Bros.’ Fall Preview:

Director: Zack Snyder

 

Writers:

Story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, Screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon

 

Based on characters from DC Entertainment, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster

 

Producers: Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns

 

Executive Producers: Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, Ben Affleck

 

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller

 

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

