Kiersey Clemons on Her ‘Justice League’ Cameo and ‘Flashpoint’

While Warner Bros.’ The Flash movie doesn’t yet have an official release date, the film has had its cast set for a while now. Before Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) departed the director’s chair, the film cast Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2) as Iris West and Billy Crudup as Ezra Miller’s father. The movie is still in development as Famuyiwa’s departure pushed the production start-date back significantly (Miller has scheduling conflicts with Fantastic Beasts 2), but Warner Bros. made a pretty big Flash announcement at Comic-Con, revealing the film’s full title as The Flash: Flashpoint, indicating they’ll be tackling the time traveling comics storyline.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Clemons at the press day for The Only Living Boy in New York, and during the course of their conversation, he asked about Clemons’ work both in Flash and in Justice League, in which she makes a cameo introduction. Clemons revealed that she has not been a part of the Justice League reshoots that have been taking place under the direction of Joss Whedon:

“I’m not doing any of the additional stuff, I’m all done with my stuff. I have no idea what’s about to happen but it’s gonna be good.”

Clemons revealed what it was like when she got the call that she’d be in Justice League:

“Well I got The Flash and I knew that I was gonna be doing a little cameo in Justice League to introduce Iris West, but I had no idea what was gonna happen, I hadn’t even seen a script until I actually got to London and met with Zack. He’s like Jeff [Bridges], he always has a camera too. We had a lot of little photo sessions on that lot. It’s pretty sick.”

As for The Flash, Clemons says she learned about the Flashpoint announcement just before Warner Bros. made it official at Comic-Con, and she’s hopeful the movie is starting soon:

“I knew right before [they announced it], but yeah Flashpoint. Which means that like our script is probably done. That’s thrilling… We’re getting there, me and Ezra are excited.”

The film still doesn’t have a director, but the Flashpoint announcement indicates that Warner Bros. at the very least has an idea of the story they want to tell, if they don’t already have someone working on the script. Names like Robert Zemeckis and Matthew Vaughn have surfaced as potential candidates to direct The Flash, and with Miller’s availability opening up next year, the studio should be firming this thing up soon.

