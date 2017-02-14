Movie Talk: Laurence Fishburne Explains Why He’s Not in ‘Justice League’; Sophie Turner Teases More ‘X-Men’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 14th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Laurence Fishburne won’t appear in Justice League; says Marvel is kicking their ass
- Fast and Furious producer to adapt comic Talent for film
- Opening this week – Fist Fight, The Great Wall
- Sophie Turner says she’s planning to shoot an X-Men movie this year
- New trailer for The Bad Batch starring Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves
- John Williams is already scoring The Last Jedi
- Best Actor Oscar