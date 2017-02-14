More Collider
Movie Talk: Laurence Fishburne Explains Why He’s Not in ‘Justice League’; Sophie Turner Teases More ‘X-Men’

by      February 14, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 14th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Laurence Fishburne won’t appear in Justice League; says Marvel is kicking their ass
  • Sophie Turner says she’s planning to shoot an X-Men movie this year
  • New trailer for The Bad Batch starring Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves
  • Best Actor Oscar
Image via Warner Bros.

