LEGO Debuts 3 New ‘Justice League’ Sets That Provide a Look at Steppenwolf

0

Justice League will be out this November, which means it’s time for LEGO toys based on the movie. We’ve been sent images from three of the upcoming sets—“Battle of Atlantis”, “Knightcrawler Tunnel Attack”, and “Batmobile Airlift Attack.” Keep in mind that just because there are sets, that doesn’t mean these scenes are in the movie or that they’ll play out the way they’re depicted in the set. You may recall that the Wonder Woman LEGO set featured a gigantic Ares, but nowhere in the movie does a gigantic Ares appear. These sets are made with an eye towards keeping things fun, not a total fidelity to the film they’re based on.

That being said, the “Batmobile Airlift Attack” does give us an idea of what to expect from the film’s villain, Steppenwolf. While he could end up looking different (LEGO Ares was a variation on how he looked in the movie), it at least points us in the proper direction with how the character will appear. Unsurprisingly, he resembles the grey, horned form we saw in the deleted scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It remains to be seen if he’s also twice the size of the regular characters.

As for details on the sets, we don’t have piece counts right now, but “Battle of Atlantis” will retail for $19.99; “Knightcrawler Tunnel Attack” will retail for $49.99, and “Batmobile Airlift Attack” retails for $129.99. All three sets will be available on August 1st.

Check out the LEGO Justice League sets below. Justice League opens November 17th and stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, J.K. Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Billy Crudup, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, and Ciaran Hinds.