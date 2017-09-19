Facebook Messenger

Heroes: What Can We Expect from ‘Justice League’?

September 19, 2017

Welcome to the 167th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday, September 19, 2017:

  • Minor Mutations
  • Matt ReevesThe Batman is said to start shooting summer 2018
  • Captain Marvel adds Oscar Winning Production Designer Andy Nicholson
  • Sebastian Stan talks about the smooth shooting on Avengers: Infinity War
  • Venom casting call looking for mercenaries
  • Battle Van will be used in Netflix The Punisher series
  • David Ayer tweets Joker & Harley Quinn picture
captain-marvel-skrulls-concept-art

Image via Marvel Studios

