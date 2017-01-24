‘Justice League’: New Image Asks, Will Our Heroes Ever Get Out of That Building?

0

So far, other than a fairly exciting trailer for Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, the still images released for the Warner Bros. superhero team-up movie have not revealed much at all. In fact, Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) all seem to be trapped within the same industrial complex glimpsed in each and every one of them. Today’s new image is more of the same, minus Aquaman, and still absent one Superman (Henry Cavill). Perhaps this industrial setting was simply Snyder & Co.’s way of staging heroic poses and atmospheric settings without giving away any plot points in the marketing, or maybe the title team is just being very thorough in researching possible office space.

Also starring Amy Adams, J.K. Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Ciarán Hinds, Justice League opens November 17th. It follows up the Wonder Woman standalone film, which will open on June 2nd.

Check out the new image below (via Empire) and be sure to click to view it in its full glory:

You’ll notice that Superman is still missing. Here’s how Snyder fielded the inevitable question about his absence:

“Superman does play a big part in this movie. His presence, and lack of presence, are big story points…”

Honestly, Superman’s absence does make a lot of sense considering he was killed in the previous movie. It also makes his inevitable return that much more powerful, but the manner in which he returns remains to be seen. Will he be a savior of the Earth and its people, or a tyrant who seeks only to bend them to his will? Your guess is as good as mine, but let us know your thoughts in the comments below!