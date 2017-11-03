‘Justice League’: 60 New Images Show the Heroes Ready to Do Battle

0

With Justice League only two weeks away, Warner Bros. has released 60 new, hi-res images from the upcoming superhero film. In the movie, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) bring together The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to stop an intergalactic threat.

What’s interesting about these images is what’s included and what’s not. The ruse that Superman isn’t in the movie continues as none of these images feature Henry Cavill, not even that shot of the dream Lois Lane (Amy Adams) had. Additionally, while these images do include a lot of the supporting cast such as Mera (Amber Heard), Comissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons), Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), MAAAARTHAAAA Kent (Diane Lane), and Dr. Silas Stone (Joe Morton), there are some notable omissions. It really does look like Jesse Eisenberg has been cut from the picture. Then again, the whole image gallery is villain-free since the main baddie, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), also doesn’t have any images.

Check out all 60 Justice League images below. Justice League opens November 17th.

