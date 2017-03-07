Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ Batmobile Revealed; Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Join ‘The Post’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 7th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Zack Snyder reveals new Batmobile from Justice League
- Steven Spielberg enlists Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for Pentagon Papers movie, The Post
- Opening This Week
- Margot Robbie to star in Robin Hood reimagining Marian for Sony
- First clip released from Power Rangers
- Ridley Scott says the next Alien movie is already written
