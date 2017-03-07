More Collider
Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ Batmobile Revealed; Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Join ‘The Post’

by      March 7, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 7th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Steven Spielberg enlists Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for Pentagon Papers movie, The Post
  • Opening This Week
  • Ridley Scott says the next Alien movie is already written
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
