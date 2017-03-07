Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ Batmobile Revealed; Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Join ‘The Post’

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 7th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Zack Snyder reveals new Batmobile from Justice League

Steven Spielberg enlists Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for Pentagon Papers movie, The Post

Opening This Week

Margot Robbie to star in Robin Hood reimagining Marian for Sony

First clip released from Power Rangers

Ridley Scott says the next Alien movie is already written

Mail Bag