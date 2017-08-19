This Week in Animation: ‘Justice League: The New Frontier’ Blu-ray; ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Debuts

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

A relatively quiet week in entertainment news, even on the animation front. However, this is a good opportunity to spotlight some worthwhile projects that might otherwise go unnoticed. For example, the Emmy-nominated 2008 feature Justice League: The New Frontier will be getting a commemorative Blu-ray edition! In other animated movie news, Illumination Entertainment’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 gets a new release date, Animal Crackers gets a gorgeous new poster, and GKIDS drops news of a distribution deal for Napping Princess along with the film’s U.S. trailer!

Marvel’s Spider-Man debuted on Disney XD earlier today, but we’ve already got a look at a new character (and cast member) showing up next week. More than 15 years after the original series and 7 years in the making, we also get a first look at the new Jackie Chan Adventures reboot; steel yourselves for this one. There’s word of a new animated comedy series hailing from Amy Poehler and a pair of The Simpsons writers; Fox has ordered up a pilot. Finally, Nickelodeon is unveiling their new Mysticons series with a new trailer and a bunch of character featurettes.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!