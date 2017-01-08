New ‘Justice League’ Image Lines up the Heroes Minus Superman

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Justice League image, and it shows off Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). There’s no Superman (Henry Cavill) because Superman is busy being dead.

If you were hoping to gleam some plot details from this image, you’re out of luck. Instead, let’s just focus on the costumes. It appears that Batman and Wonder Woman are still in their Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice gear with Batman looking like he’s also got some Bat-shades on. There’s also a completed CGI-shot of Cyborg, who looks fine, and then there’s Flash.

Oh, Flash. It’s like The CW took the good version of the costume, and Zack Snyder looked at it and said, “Oh, yeah! Well mine is going to be awesome! It’s going to be full of plates and bungee cords and it’s going to have an explanation rooted in pseudo-science, so take that!” Maybe it will look better in action, but right now it just looks overdone.

And then there’s Aquaman, who appears to have some battle armor, which looks alright. Judging by the Justice League sizzle reel from Comic-Con, Aquaman could end up being a really fun character who offers some deadpan, badass humor to the proceedings.

But overall, this shot just seems to sell a deadly serious movie, and I hope we’re not headed in that direction again. I’m not saying that a superhero film can’t be dark (Logan looks incredibly brutal), but it should fit the characters. I’m hoping for a little more balance in Justice League than we got in Batman v Superman.

Check out the new Justice League image below [via USA Today; h/t Batman-News.com for the hi-res version]. The film also stars Amy Adams, J.K. Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Ciarán Hinds. Justice League opens November 17th.

