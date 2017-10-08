‘Justice League’: 35 Images from the New Trailer Tease Superman’s Return and More

0

Warner Bros. released the brand new Justice League trailer, giving us yet another close look at the highly anticipated DC film. But sometimes one trailer just isn’t close enough, so we’ve gone through and screen-grabbed some key moments from the trailer so we can take a really careful look at this thing. Scripted by Chris Terrio (Batman v Superman) and Joss Whedon, the fifth entry in Warner Bros.’ interconnected universe of DC films finds Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Batman (Ben Affleck) joining forces to create a team of “metahumans” in order to combat the otherworldly threat Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

And Steppenwolf is in full force here as some of these images show. You probably caught an eyeful of the villain in the trailer, but now you can get a better look at him. He does battle with each of the Justice Leaguers in turn, including a smirking Wonder Woman, a naive but well-meaning Flash, an Aquaman brimming with confidence, a Cyborg who’s just trying to find his footing, and a Batman who’s attempting to hold them all together. There’s a lot of personality captured in these images (though my favorite is probably the parademons pouring out of a cooling tower, which looks like it becomes ground zero) and even a little bit o’ Superman!

Check out the new Justice League images below. The film also stars Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, J.K. Simmons and Henry Cavill and opens in theaters on November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Click each individual image for MAXIMUM JUSTICE: