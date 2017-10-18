‘Justice League’ Gets Another Superman-less Poster

Warner Bros. has released another Justice League poster. The upcoming film takes place after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) teaming up with The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to defeat an intergalactic threat that sees Earth as vulnerable now that Superman (Henry Cavill) is “dead.”
Keeping Superman out of pretty much all the marketing is a move that makes sense and still feel bizarre. Only children who don’t know any better think that Superman is truly dead. Even the closing moments of Batman v Superman indicate that he’s still alive, and so all of this marketing that cuts him out just feels bizarre. Then again, if you take a step back, you have Warner Bros. trying to overcome Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, two movies that weren’t bombs, but neither performed as well as they had hoped. If you want to tell audiences that they’re getting something fresh and new is to cut out Superman. And to be blunt, if the character was more popular or audiences had really latched onto him, he wouldn’t be so expendable from the ad campaign.
Check out the new Justice League poster below. The film opens November 17th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.