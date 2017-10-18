‘Justice League’ Gets Another Superman-less Poster

0

Warner Bros. has released another Justice League poster. The upcoming film takes place after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) teaming up with The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to defeat an intergalactic threat that sees Earth as vulnerable now that Superman (Henry Cavill) is “dead.”

Keeping Superman out of pretty much all the marketing is a move that makes sense and still feel bizarre. Only children who don’t know any better think that Superman is truly dead. Even the closing moments of Batman v Superman indicate that he’s still alive, and so all of this marketing that cuts him out just feels bizarre. Then again, if you take a step back, you have Warner Bros. trying to overcome Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, two movies that weren’t bombs, but neither performed as well as they had hoped. If you want to tell audiences that they’re getting something fresh and new is to cut out Superman. And to be blunt, if the character was more popular or audiences had really latched onto him, he wouldn’t be so expendable from the ad campaign.

Check out the new Justice League poster below. The film opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: