Lengthy New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Pits the DC Superheroes Against a New Foe

Warner Bros. has released a new extended Justice League trailer at SDCC 2017, and it’s online for all to see. The upcoming film features Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman/Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) working to bring together Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), Cyborg/Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) to stop a new threat led by the villainous Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

This four-minute trailer comes almost exactly a year after our first look at the film, which was released at the last Comic-Con as a way to assuage fears that the DCEU would be all doom-and-gloomy following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And indeed there’s far more color to the palette here, and plenty of light-hearted moments. What’s striking is that the visual tone of the movie looks less color-drained than it did in that first trailer, and it’s unclear if that’s due to Zack Snyder stepping down as director a few months ago, or if this is just footage that’s closer to being finished.

Regardless, we get some nice teases of Hinds’ villainous Steppenwolf here as well as the teamwork that’ll be necessary for the Justice League to defeat this menace. There’s even a super tantalizing nod towards the resurrection of Henry Cavill‘s Superman towards the end of the trailer, and I’m curious to see how that storyline unfolds. There’s still a lot of weightless CG action in this thing, and I’m not super impressed by any of the action just yet, but this is a movie that will live or die based on the chemistry of the cast. Are these characters we want to see hang out together, or just ones that show off a variety of superpowers and spout stilted dialogue? We’ll see later this year, and no doubt plenty of interest will revolve around how heavily new director Joss Whedon altered the film in post-production and reshoots.

Check out the new Justice League trailer below and click here for our full recap of the movie’s SDCC panel. The film opens November 17th and also stars Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Joe Morton as Dr. Silas Stone, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and Robin Wright as Antiope.