‘Justice League': 70+ Images Tease Themyscira, Atlantis, and Lots of Steppenwolf

As always, Warner Bros. went big at their annual Comic-Con panel and, of course, that meant serving up lots of sneak peeks and reveals for their slate of DC Films. We got a look at Aquaman, a new slate of films including Flash Point, and an action-packed new trailer for Justice League. Running a full four minutes this thing is full of teases for the upcoming superhero team-up, which unites Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck‘s Batman, Ezra Miller‘s Flash, Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, and Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg in a battle to save the world against the forces of Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

We get plenty of glimpses at the Justice League in action, along with their otherworldly foe, in the SDCC trailer but also is notable for an even more humorous tone and distinctly different look from the glimpses we’ve got at the film so far. The movie looks a lot less desaturated than the previous trailers, and certainly less so than Batman v Superman. That may have to do with the recent departure of director Zack Snyder, the success of Wonder Woman, or just be the final touches on color-timing.

As for what we see in the trailer, that’d be a whole heck of a lot of Steppenwolf, flippin’ around and doing battle with the League. You can also spy some Parademons, and visits to both Wonder Woman’s homeland of Themyscira, where we see Queen Hyppolita (Connie Nielsen) looking pretty shook, Aquaman’s underwater world of Atlantis, and a glimpse of Diana’s day job at the Louvre. And then there’s that end tease, which certainly seems to be setting up the return of Henry Cavill‘s Superman with a peek at a red-draped shoulder, but it’s impossible to tell for sure.

Check out the new Justice League images below and click here for all of our SDCC coverage. The film opens November 17th and also stars Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Joe Morton as Dr. Silas Stone, and Robin Wright as Antiope.