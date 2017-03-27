Movie Talk: New ‘Justice League’ Trailer; ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Posters Revealed

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 27th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First full trailer released for Justice League
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt in talks to direct/star in R rated musical Wingmen with Channing Tatum
- Box Office Report
- Robert Rodriguez in talks for Escape from New York reboot
- New trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean Dead: Men Tell No Tales
- 3 new posters released for Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions