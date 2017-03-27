Movie Talk: New ‘Justice League’ Trailer; ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Posters Revealed

More Collider
by      March 27, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 27th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt in talks to direct/star in R rated musical Wingmen with Channing Tatum 
  • Box Office Report
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
