‘Justice League’ to Drop New Trailer on Sunday; New Character Posters Revealed

I don’t know if Justice League will be good, but it’s sure as hell going to be fascinating to watch. Warner Bros. has announced that a new trailer (and likely the final one before a slew of TV spots since the movie is only six weeks away) is arriving Sunday. We got the last trailer for the film back during the San Diego Comic-Con, but a lot has changed since July, especially the level of involvement of director Joss Whedon. What was initially reported as just finishing up the project and handling reshoots now looks like a major overhaul to the point where Whedon will receive a screenwriting credit, which means he rewrote at least a third of the movie.

It will also be interesting to see how much the marketing shifts to try and capture a movie that looks like it will be divided between Zack Snyder’s aesthetic and Joss Whedon’s voice. Those are two very different flavors, but judging from the new character posters, it looks like they’re at least sticking with the “All In” tagline they presented in the last trailer.

Check out the character posters below, and come back on Sunday to check out the new trailer. The film opens November 17th and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: