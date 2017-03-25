‘Justice League’ Trailer Unites the DC Superheroes

0

Last summer, we saw a sizzle reel for Justice League from Comic-Con, and the movie looked like a lot of fun. It had jokes! It had banter! Visually, it was still Zack Snyder, but the tone looked more upbeat and enjoyable than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Now Warner Bros. has released the first Justice League trailer, which you can take a look at below, and it looks…fine. Perhaps the biggest surprise for me here was the clear unveiling of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, which was easily the most exciting bit of casting news to come off of Snyder’s latest mock-epic. Otherwise, it’s clear that they are continuing to stress the humor of the film. This is especially noticeable in the scenes with Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman and Bruce Wayne’s “I’m rich” response to Barry Allen.

Though I appreciate the fact that Warner Bros. and Snyder were at least somewhat concerned about the reception to the last two DC films, there’s also an air of desperation in all of this. Mind you, the movie still looks grim and Batman is still driving around in a bat-mobile that’s shooting off hundreds of rounds of ammunition. I still have some hope that this movie will be entertaining, and there are reasons to believe it will be, but Snyder’s last turn at this material, to say nothing of the inexplicable cowardice of Suicide Squad, continues to cast their shadow here. Whether it’s fair or not, it’s up to Justice League and Wonder Woman to make a case that these movies are worth returning to in the coming years. Batter up!

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Simmons as Comissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Justice League opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

