‘Justice League’ Poster Brings Together the DCEU’s Greatest Heroes

We’re almost exactly halfway through 2017 and its already been a kind of revelatory year for DC and Marvel adaptations. The very fact that Wonder Woman, as directed by Patty Jenkins, is the best movie that the DC comics have produced since The Dark Knight would be worth a lengthy discussion alone. Putting Wonder Woman‘s unbridled success up against small triumphs like James Mangold‘s Logan and Jon Watts‘ Spider-Man: Homecoming, two of the best movies to be produced from Marvel titles, full stop, suggests that DC and Marvel are finally starting to really understand what their audiences want, namely a good story, a little style, and, for DC specifically, a little color. Hell, even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a pretty good movie when all is said and done.

If all these movies have proven to be genuinely entertaining and even a bit insightful, it makes one wonder: will Justice League actually be good? A year ago, I would have said that there is no way on this blue planet that the follow-up to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is going to be worth anyone’s time, other than true, honest-to-goodness die-hards for these characters and their mythologies. The lofty ideas that were tossed around in Wonder Woman, however, makes one wonder if the script for Justice League will have a few sharp concepts folded into what I’m sure is just a full-on storm of clattering noise and glowing, violent nonsense.

We won’t know for sure what this thing is until November but for now, we have a pretty sharp new poster for the movie, which you can take a look at below. Warner Bros. released the poster via Twitter today to serve as an appetizer of sorts to what will likely be a big day for DC and WB at San Diego Comic-Con, where its rumored that they will announce news about upcoming productions. “You can’t save the world alone,” says the tagline on the Justice League poster and I’m certainly hoping that the movie balances the storylines of each of these characters within what will likely be over 150 minutes at the very least. Come November 17th, we’ll know much better.

Here’s the new poster for Justice League: