Watch the ‘Justice League’ Premiere Livestream with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and More

The time has finally come—Warner Bros. is set to release Justice League in theaters on November 17th, and tonight is the film’s world premiere. If you just cannot wait for the Zack Snyder-directed superhero team-up, we at Collider have provided a Justice League premiere livestream in the video above, so you can see what all the folks involved have to say about the film. The live interactive broadcast from the Hollywood red carpet world premiere begins at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT and cast expected to attend include Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, J.K. Simmons, and Amber Heard.

You can watch the full livestream above, or if you want to experience the truly interactive, user controlled red carpet experience, download the nowlive app in the App Store or Google Play, which offers grid view and picture-in-picture mode so fans can control their view of this event.

