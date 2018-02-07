Heroes: Should Warner Bros. Reboot ‘Justice League’?

On today’s Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Robert Meyer Burnett and John Rocha answer your Twitter questions which cover the following:
- Would you rather have a Moon Knight TV series air on Netflix in The Defenders universe or on FX with Noah Hawley as the showrunner?
- HBO is doing a Watchmen series. Do you want them to continue from where Zack Snyder‘s movie left off or use the original comic book series as a template for the show?
- What iconic storyline from both Marvel and DC would you guys like to see get the big screen treatment?
- Do you think there’s any chance that The Metabarons comic book series will ever be adapted to film or TV?
- Do you have faith that WB and DC will finally get Superman right?
- After a fifth Avengers movie, what are some ways that Marvel could pull back the scope of their films and deliver smaller, more intimate stories?
- What do you think about the idea of Lex Luthor being the Nick Fury of the DCEU and recruiting villains for a team?
- Instead of figuring out how to introduce the X-Men into the MCU, should Marvel think about introducing Alpha Flight first?
- What do you think the title will be for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? I’m thinking “Spider-Man: Science Fair”.
- Do you think Marvel should keep the X-Men away from the MCU until an event film like Secret Wars?
- Since Thanos will be all-powerful and control reality, do you want to see him resurrect the Avengers’ dead loved ones like Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, Odin and maybe Uncle Ben?
- Do you believe Logan is the best chance for a superhero movie to win an Oscar? If not, how long before another superhero movie comes close to being seriously considered for one?
- Would you rather reboot the Justice League with same cast and crew, or recast everyone in the DCEU and start fresh with Matt Reeves‘ The Batman movie?
- Sweaty Question of the Week – What Disney/Marvel property could be the next Oscar-worthy film?