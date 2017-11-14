‘Justice League’ Producer Chimes in on How Much of the Film Comes from Whedon’s Reshoots

0

Full reviews for Justice League are still under embargo, but if there’s one thing early reactions have made clear, it’s that the latest from Warner Bros. and DC Films is the distinct product of two directors. Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman Zack Snyder returned to helm the big DCEU team-up after launching the film universe, but when the filmmaker departed the project after a personal tragedy, Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film; a process that called for putting his own stamp on the script — enough to earn a screenwriting credit alongside original writer Chris Terrio — and bringing back the cast for significant reshoots.

Since then, the debate has raged (this is the internet, after all) over how much influence Whedon’s reshoots would have on the final project, and with the film arriving in theaters this week, producer Charles Roven has revealed new details how much of the reshoots ended up in the final film. Well, kind of.

Here’s what he told The Washington Times:

“The goal is to make sure when you’re watching the movie, it all feels cohesive. That imprint that Joss had, some aspect of it is going to come out in the direction, but the actors are already pretty much down the road on their arcs. Let’s just say 80, 85 percent of the movie is what was originally shot. There’s only so much you can do with other 15, 20 percent of the movie.”

Once you see the film, it’s obvious that it’s a bit silly to try to quantify the changes numerically, and even if Roven sat in front of the screen with a stopwatch to calculate the exact difference, his language suggests he’s speaking loosely and hypothetically. Suffice it to say, Justice League is a unique film and the product of a challenging filming process, and as the cast has maintained throughout press, Justice League is the product of two visions firmly rooted in the groundwork laid by Snyder.

In any case, we’ll all have our shot to speculate about whose responsible for what when Justice League lands in theaters on November 17.