First ‘Justice League’ Reactions Tease a Mixed Bag, But a Step in the Right Direction

After a long wait, and some significant shakeup in production along the way, Justice League arrives in theaters next week. Ahead of the theatrical debut, the first industry responses for the latest DCEU epic have landed on social media, and critics are a bit divided on the film, but by and large seem to think it’s an entertaining step forward from the doom and gloom of the DCEU.

Justice League brings back Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck‘s Batman, and Henry Cavill‘s Superman and puts Ezra Miller‘s Flash, Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg, and Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman join the battle as the Justice League comes together to stand off against the apocalyptic big bad Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds). The film was directed by Zach Snyder from a script by Chris Terrio, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the project (and get a scriptwriting credit of his own) after Snyder stepped down due to a family tragedy.

According to the early reviews, film highlights include Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman, while the overall story leaves something to be desired. Full reviews are still under embargo until next Tuesday, but the lucky few in the audience for the advanced screenings were given permission to post reactions to social media. Check out the first Justice League social media reviews below.

People that have complained about DC movies being too dark are about to see the light #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/eB1JoNJTvi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is solid entertainment despite some problems. They pulled off a strange alchemy that works better than it should. The story is lacking, but the League is great and it’s a blast to watch them in action together. Wonder Woman is clutch, obvi. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) November 10, 2017

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is fine. It’s more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It’s okay. Narratively it’s a mess, the stakes don’t work & the villain isn’t great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it’s funny, & there’s some surprisingly effective character work. I didn’t love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad – it’s lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Justice League is the super heroes we've been waiting for. Aquaman rocks. Cyborg is bad-ass. The Flash is awesome. Wonder Woman builds from an already great standalone. Batman assembles them and it's great. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than you would imagine for a film with such a troubled production. The character arcs and interaction among the heroes are its best parts. But the villain and his motivation are weak, and the post-production seams show. — Don Kaye (@donkaye) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is clunky & uneven as hell, but it also gets the characters right and has a lot of fun along the way. When it’s over DC’s vision for these heroes going forward will make sense. It’s a very small but very vital step forward. I dug it. pic.twitter.com/FrWkhBe69v — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. pic.twitter.com/mU2khvwUPD — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

The bad: #JusticeLeague rushes through a lot and its main story/lore and villain are rather stripped down and forgettable. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon's quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill's mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It's a rough ride — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017