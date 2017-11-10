Facebook Messenger

First ‘Justice League’ Reactions Tease a Mixed Bag, But a Step in the Right Direction

After a long wait, and some significant shakeup in production along the way, Justice League arrives in theaters next week. Ahead of the theatrical debut, the first industry responses for the latest DCEU epic have landed on social media, and critics are a bit divided on the film, but by and large seem to think it’s an entertaining step forward from the doom and gloom of the DCEU.

Justice League brings back Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck‘s Batman, and Henry Cavill‘s Superman and puts Ezra Miller‘s Flash, Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg, and Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman join the battle as the Justice League comes together to stand off against the apocalyptic big bad Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds). The film was directed by Zach Snyder from a script by Chris Terrio, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the project (and get a scriptwriting credit of his own) after Snyder stepped down due to a family tragedy.

According to the early reviews, film highlights include Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman, while the overall story leaves something to be desired. Full reviews are still under embargo until next Tuesday, but the lucky few in the audience for the advanced screenings were given permission to post reactions to social media. Check out the first Justice League social media reviews below.

