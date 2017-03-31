No, ‘Justice League’ Isn’t 3 Hours Long

0

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Justice League would have a runtime of 170 minutes. The rumor originated over at IMDb, a source that’s invaluable for movies that have been released, and kind of worthless for films that are still in development. That being said, when you consider that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has a run time of 151 minutes and that the “Ultimate Edition” has a run time of 183 minutes, pegging Justice League at 170 minutes wasn’t an unreasonable assumption.

However, it’s a little silly to think that the film has a runtime yet. The movie doesn’t open until November, so it’s still going through the editing process. To assume that it’s picture locked eight months before it opens and sitting on a shelf with a fixed run time is ridiculous.

But in case you needed confirmation that the film isn’t three hours long, director Zack Snyder poked fun at trusting IMDb for movies that haven’t been released:

@thejonberg @thejonberg Forgot to tell you that I screened the first cut of JL for IMDB. Thought that was standard WB procedure. No? — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 31, 2017

That being said, I’m willing to bet that Justice League will still be well over two hours when you consider the runtimes of not only Batman v Superman but also Man of Steel (143 minutes) as well as The Avengers (143 minutes), Avengers: Age of Ultron (141 minutes), and Captain America: Civil War (147 minutes).

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Simmons as Comissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Justice League opens November 17th.



Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

For more on Justice League, click the links below: