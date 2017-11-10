Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘Justice League’ Runtime

0

Jeremy Jahns discusses the studio-mandated short running time for Justice League. He also plays a round of That Can’t Be Right with Mark Ellis and talks to Kristian Harloff about the possibility of seeing Qui-Gon Jinn back on the big screen. Pam Horton joins Jeremy to play some Contra and Jon Schnepp steps in to tell him all about the Gotham Central comics.

