Listen: ‘Justice League’ Movie Soundtrack Now Available to Stream Online

The first reactions from viewers who have seen Warner Bros.’ Justice League hit the internet earlier today, but the vast majority of moviegoers will have to wait until the film’s November 17th release date to see it for themselves. However, Danny Elfman‘s soundtrack is available to stream online in its entirety right now!

Elfman, who is returning to score a DC superhero film for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns, brings his unique approach to the Justice League score and gives DC fans some recognizable moments. Elfman incorporates and re-interprets iconic music such as John Williams’ Superman theme, Hans Zimmer’s Wonder Woman theme, and even his own Batman theme. The soundtrack also features a new version of The Beatles’ “Come Together” by Gary Clark Jr. and Grammy-nominated producer/musician/composer Junkie XL, plus Norwegian pop singer/ songwriter Sigrid’s take on Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows,” and The White Stripes classic “Icky Thump”, as has been heard numerous times in trailers.

Stream the Justice League movie soundtrack online through Spotify below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

