‘Justice League': 7 Spoilery Questions We Have After the DC Team-Up

Be aware there are major spoilers for Justice League; enough spoilers to power a Mother Box (that’s how those work, right?), so unless you’ve seen the film, proceed with caution and maybe bookmark this one for later.

How many directors does it take to screw in a Justice League? The latest DC superhero epic is the product of a fascinating, flawed production that saw original director and DCEU co-architect Zack Snyder walk away from the project before Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to try and recapture his ensemble superhero magic. The result is a fascinating, deeply flawed film that has left audiences divided(you can read Matt’s review here, Dave’s counterpoint review here, and more of my thoughts here,) or worse, disinterested, earning a disappointing debut box office tally.

No matter what you think of the finished film, there’s no shortage of elements to investigate, from the story choices to what they mean for the future of everyone’s favorite DC heroes, and the future of DC films at large. Let’s break down some of the biggest lingering questions about Justice League below.