Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ Teasers and Posters; Bob Iger Talks ‘Han Solo’ Spin-off

by      March 24, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 24th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Bob Iger reveals Han Solo’s age and details on what happens after Episode 9
  • Chris Evans open to playing Captain America after Avengers 4
  • Brett Ratner calls Rotten Tomatoes the worst thing to happen to movies
  • Mail Bag
