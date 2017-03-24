Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ Teasers and Posters; Bob Iger Talks ‘Han Solo’ Spin-off

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 24th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Bob Iger reveals Han Solo’s age and details on what happens after Episode 9

Chris Evans open to playing Captain America after Avengers 4

Brad Pitt was up for Cable in Deadpool 2

Justice League teasers and posters released

New Alien: Covenant poster released

Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX poster

Brett Ratner calls Rotten Tomatoes the worst thing to happen to movies