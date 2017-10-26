‘Justice League’ Tickets Go on Sale as New Trailers and Posters Debut

Warner Bros.’ Justice League is right around the corner, but the movie’s marketing machine is just now revving up. Today, we have word on advance ticket sales for the film, along with a special double-feature opportunity with Wonder Woman leading the way. Plus, two new posters have arrived that show off the title team along with an early sampling of the film’s music.
As for advance ticket sales, they’re available now through Fandango; fans who purchase tickets through the site can also nab a one-of-a-kind movie poster (shown below). If you want a double dose of DC Entertainment on the big screen, you’ll want to check out Regal’s double-feature of Wonder Woman and Justice League. The film opens Stateside November 17th.
There’s also a brand new Chinese trailer that offers up some new looks (and listens) for Justice League:
Check out a new mini-trailer celebrating the advance ticket sales of Justice League, followed by a sampling of the film’s soundtrack:
Here’s Danny Elfman‘s “Hero’s Theme”, along with the film’s official soundtrack track listing (via EW):
The Justice League soundtrack will be released digitally on November 10th, with a two-CD edition following on December 8th, and a vinyl edition available on February 9th, 2018.
Disc 1
- 01. Everybody Knows – Sigrid
- 02. The Justice League Theme – Logos
- 03. Hero’s Theme
- 04. Batman on the Roof
- 05. Enter Cyborg
- 06. Wonder Woman Rescue
- 07. Hippolyta’s Arrow
- 08. The Story of Steppenwolf
- 09. The Amazon Mother Box
- 10. Cyborg Meets Diana
- 11. Aquaman in Atlantis
- 12. Then There Were Three
- 13. The Tunnel Fight
- 14. The World Needs Superman
- 15. Spark of The Flash
- 16. Friends and Foes
- 17. Justice League United
- 18. Home
- 19. Bruce and Diana
- 20. The Final Battle
- 21. A New Hope
- 22. Anti-Hero’s Theme
- 23. Come Together – Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL
- 24. Icky Thump – The White Stripes
Disc 2
- 01. The Tunnel Fight (Full Length Bonus Track)
- 02. The Final Battle (Full Length Bonus Track)
- 03. Mother Russia (Bonus Track)