‘Justice League’ Tickets Go on Sale as New Trailers and Posters Debut

Warner Bros.’ Justice League is right around the corner, but the movie’s marketing machine is just now revving up. Today, we have word on advance ticket sales for the film, along with a special double-feature opportunity with Wonder Woman leading the way. Plus, two new posters have arrived that show off the title team along with an early sampling of the film’s music.

As for advance ticket sales, they’re available now through Fandango; fans who purchase tickets through the site can also nab a one-of-a-kind movie poster (shown below). If you want a double dose of DC Entertainment on the big screen, you’ll want to check out Regal’s double-feature of Wonder Woman and Justice League. The film opens Stateside November 17th.

There’s also a brand new Chinese trailer that offers up some new looks (and listens) for Justice League:

Check out a new mini-trailer celebrating the advance ticket sales of Justice League, followed by a sampling of the film’s soundtrack:

Here’s Danny Elfman‘s “Hero’s Theme”, along with the film’s official soundtrack track listing (via EW):

The Justice League soundtrack will be released digitally on November 10th, with a two-CD edition following on December 8th, and a vinyl edition available on February 9th, 2018.