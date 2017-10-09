Facebook Messenger

Heroes: Breaking Down ‘Justice League’ Trailer #4

by      October 9, 2017

0

On this special episode of Heroes from New York Comic Con (October 9, 2017), Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, and Ashley Victoria Robinson break down the new Justice League trailer that debuted over NYCC weekend.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

