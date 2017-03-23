‘Justice League’ Trailer Teaser Has Aquaman Using His Ocean Powers

0

Although the DCEU is still struggling to find its footing (I’m putting my faith in Wonder Woman to right the ship), Warner Bros. is moving full steam ahead. And while Justice League doesn’t open until November, the first trailer is due out on Saturday. The studio has released a brief trailer teaser featuring Aquaman (Jason Momoa), which indicates that before Saturday rolls around we might get trailer teasers featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and possibly even Superman (Henry Cavill). If they do one for Superman, I hope it’s just the Man of Steel chilling in his coffin, cut to “Justice League” title, cue the White Stripes music.

That being said, from this trailer teaser alone, you can gather a more upbeat vibe than what was on display from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and if the studio wants to win over the audience using charm and humor, I’m not opposed to that. At the very least, we can bet on a major tonal shift from the last time we saw any of these heroes unite.

Check out the trailer teaser below and come back on Saturday to see the full trailer. The film also stars Jeremy Irons, Amy Adams, J.K. Simmons, Connie Nielsen, Jesse Eisenberg, Willem Dafoe, and Ciaran Hinds. Justice League opens November 17th.

