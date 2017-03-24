Cyborg Powers Up in the Latest ‘Justice League’ Character Trailer and Poster

0

The final member of the Justice League movie (minus Superman) has now been introduced thanks to the fifth and final (?) character teaser. We’ve already become acquainted with Zack Snyder‘s takes on Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman, so it falls to Ray Fisher‘s Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg, to anchor the superhero team.

Cyborg is definitely the biggest wild card here. We’ve got a pretty good feel for The Flash and Aquaman from the first Justice League trailer and their minimal appearances in Batman v. Superman, but all we know about cyborg at this point is that he’s… a cyborg (part man, part Mother Box). The new teaser doesn’t have much to offer in the way of personality, but we get a couple of good looks at his design and a glimpse at what it looks like when he’s powered up and in action.

Aso starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, J.K. Simmons, Amy Adams, and Amber Heard, Justice League opens in theaters on November 17th.

Check out the new character trailer tease for Cyborg in Justice League below, followed by the new character poster:

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

And for more on Justice League, take a look at our recent write-ups below: