The Flash Suits Up in a New ‘Justice League’ Character Teaser Trailer and Poster

As we await the premiere of the new Justice League trailer tomorrow, short character teasers for the title team continue to roll out. We’ve already seen Aquaman and Batman take the stage, and now Ezra Miller‘s The Flash can be seen suiting up for action.

It’s a quick video but you can glimpse a few things that give us an idea of what Zack Snyder‘s version of the Scarlet Speedster will be like. His costume is a sort of patchwork, crisscross assembly of accented armor. Interestingly, we see it first on a test dummy instead of Barry Allen himself, suggesting that it’s maybe a prototype or a work in progress. More curious still is Miller/Snyder’s decision to give The Flash some sort of martial arts practice; is he channeling chi as electricity? It’s certainly a choice. We’ll see if it makes more sense once Justice League hits theaters.

Also starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill, J.K. Simmons, Amy Adams, and Amber Heard, Justice League opens in theaters on November 17th.

Check out the new character trailer tease for The Flash in Justice League below, followed by the new character poster:

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

