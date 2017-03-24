Wonder Woman Brings Out the Cuffs in New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Teaser

0

Another character teaser and poster from Justice League has been revealed, this time focusing on Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman. Since Wonder Woman’s solo film is coming out so soon, there isn’t a lot that we haven’t seen teased in that movie’s trailers and character profiles, but it’s still fun to see Gadot transfer from some sleek daywear into her fierce hero costume, complete with all of her powers. She totally sells the power of those cuffs, too!

Other than that, there’s not much to glean from this short teaser, but we should definitely be seeing more tomorrow when the official trailer drops.

Also starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill, J.K. Simmons, Amy Adams, and Amber Heard, Justice League opens in theaters on November 17th.

Check out the new character trailer tease for Wonder Woman in Justice League below, followed by the new character poster:

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

And for more on Justice League, take a look at our recent write-ups below: