‘Justice League’: New Trailer Teaser Promises Justice Will Be Served

Warner Bros. has released a new Justice League trailer teaser ahead of tomorrow’s new trailer. The upcoming superhero crossover has Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) bringing together Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to defeat a new catastrophic threat following the death of Superman (Henry Cavill).

What’s surprising about this trailer teaser is that it doesn’t really contain much in the way of new footage. With Joss Whedon taking over directing duties and reshooting a significant portion of the film, I expected something that was a little different in tone from what we saw at San Diego Comic-Con, but so far it looks like Warner Bros. is staying the course as far as the marketing is concerned. I’ll be very curious to see how tomorrow’s trailer compares to what we’ve seen so far. Right now, I’m expecting a trailer that’s possibly a little more humorous, but it also has Zack Snyder’s aesthetic that we saw in Batman v Superman and the previous trailers.

Check out the Justice League trailer teaser below. The film opens November 17th also stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Billy Crudup, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and Ciaran Hinds.

Sunday. ALL IN. The new #JusticeLeague trailer debuts at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. pic.twitter.com/VRVr5F22JK — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) October 7, 2017

