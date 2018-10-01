Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Sequel Would Have Killed Batman

October 1, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Variety is reporting that Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are close to reuniting for a third installment in the Bad Boys franchise.
  • Night School takes the #1 spot at the box office with a $28 million opening weekend. Smallfoot followed closely behind with a $23 million weekend for 2nd place.
  • Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for Rocketman with Taron Egerton portraying Elton John. The film reunites Egerton with his Eddie The Eagle director Dexter Fletcher.
  • Fox announced that it will release an Untitled Deadpool Movie in theaters on Dec. 21 that features Deadpool reading a story to The Princess Bride star Fred Savage.
  • Zack Snyder responding to a fan on Vero revealed that he had plans to kill Batman in a Justice League sequel.
  • THR reports that Kathleen Kennedy has renewed her contract with Lucasfilm for three years, keeping her in charge of the Star Wars franchise.
