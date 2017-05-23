Movie Talk: Zack Snyder Steps Down from ‘Justice League’ Due to Family Tragedy

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Zack Snyder steps down from Justice League to deal w/ family tragedy; Joss Whedon to complete post and re-shoots
  • Opening This Week
  • Resident Evil getting reboot with six films; James Wan to produce
  • Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o buddy comedy lands at Netflix with Ava DuVernay
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
