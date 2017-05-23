Movie Talk: Zack Snyder Steps Down from ‘Justice League’ Due to Family Tragedy

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Zack Snyder steps down from Justice League to deal w/ family tragedy; Joss Whedon to complete post and re-shoots
- Dark Universe announced; confirms Bride of Frankenstein, Frankenstein and Invisible Man
- Opening This Week
- Resident Evil getting reboot with six films; James Wan to produce
- New trailer released for Wish Upon
- Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o buddy comedy lands at Netflix with Ava DuVernay
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions