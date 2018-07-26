Exclusive: Justin Theroux to Star in ‘Lady and the Tramp’ for Disney’s Streaming Service

0

Just as his new action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me prepares to hit theaters, Justin Theroux is nearing a deal to star in a live-action/CG hybrid remake of Lady and the Tramp that is expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service once it launches in late 2019, Collider has exclusively learned.

The original 1955 animated classic tells the story of a female American cocker spaniel named Lady who lives with a refined, upper-middle-class family, and a male stray mongrel known as the Tramp. When the two dogs meet, they embark on a romantic adventure (think iconic spaghetti kiss) and eventually fall in love.

Theroux is in final negotiations to voice the Tramp, while Disney is still searching for its leading Lady. Emmy-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Extras) will co-star and lend her voice to a Scottish Terrier named Jackie, who’s one of Lady’s closest friends. In the original movie, the character was named Jock. Larry Roberts voiced the Tramp in the animated film, which spawned a direct-to-video sequel in 2001.

Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie) is directing from a script by Andrew Bujalski, and Brigham Taylor is producing the film, which will be exclusive to Disney’s streaming service and won’t receive a theatrical release.

Theroux has been working non-stop since wrapping the acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers last year. Not only will he be seen alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in the action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, which hits theaters next weekend, but he also co-stars in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg drama On the Basis of Sex, and voices the character of Dropkick in Paramount’s Bumblebee. Theroux recently starred in Duncan Jones‘ sci-fi movie Mute on Netflix, and he’ll return to the streaming service for its highly-anticipated series Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The multi-hyphenate is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and attorney Fred Toczek.