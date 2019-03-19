Watch: Spike Jonze Directed a Live Music Video for Karen O and Danger Mouse on Colbert

0

It has been far too long since Spike Jonze made a new movie, but here’s the next best thing. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, Karen O was the musical guest. But instead of a traditional performance, we got a live music video directed by Jonze himself. It’s for the new song “Woman” by Karen O featuring Danger Mouse, and it is an absolute delight.

The live music video was shot entirely on Colbert’s stage in a single take, and Jonze really shows off his masterful filmmaking skills here as there’s not a piece or shot that feels out of place. As an added bonus, Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein appears in the video as one of Karen O’s dancers.

But I have to admit, I’m ready for Jonze to make a new film. Her is a downright masterpiece, but that was five and a half years ago. Jonze has never been quite prolific, and his films are always worth the wait, but I’m gettin’ a little impatient over here.

Anyway, check out the delightful music video below.