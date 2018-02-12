Karl Urban Is an Ex-Cop on a Revenge Mission in Exclusive New ‘Bent’ Trailer

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive trailer for Bent, the new crime thriller starring Dredd and Star Trek star Karl Urban as an ex-cop with a tarnished reputation on a mission to right some old wrongs. Urban stars as Danny Gallagher, whose quest for justice leads him to the car-bomb murder of a government official’s wife, and a seductive federal agent (Sofia Vergara) tangled up in the intrigue. Unsure who to trust, Gallagher finds himself on the run and under fire from mysterious forces.

The trailer doesn’t have anything we haven’t seen before in your average “ex-cop looking for justice” crime thriller, but it does have Karl Urban and he’s always fun to watch on-screen. It also has a fun retro 90s thriller meets DTV action movie vibe that will really appeal to a certain audience (read: me). Written and directed by Bobby Moresco (10th & Wolf) Bent also stars Grace Byers and Andy Garcia. Lionsgate will release the film in theaters and On Demand on March 9. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bent: