Collider TV Talk: Allison Keene Joins the Panel to Talk ‘Judge Dredd’, ‘Preacher’ and More

Collider.com TV editor Allison Keene joins Josh Macuga and Grace Hancock for today’s very special episode of TV Talk. Since the 2017 Television Critics Association event is ongoing, the TV Talk team digs into behind-the-scenes trivia, TV news scoops, and a preview of what’s coming to the small screen this fall. The gang also discusses the biggest TV news of the week, the chance that Karl Urban might once again be donning the armored attire as judge, jury, and executioner in the Judge Dredd: Mega City One TV series.

Also discussed on today’s episode, an update on AMC’s Preacher, which is now in its second season. This adaptation of the Vertigo comic got off to a bit of a rocky start in the first season, but now that Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) and the gang are off on a road trip, it’s been a bit smoother. And be sure you’re all caught up with this week’s episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, now soaring through its seventh season, because Allison’s TV Performer of the Week might just be a big ol’ spoiler if you’re not. And, if you’re lucky, the gang might even read your very own question submitted over Twitter! Fingers crossed!

Here's what else is on tap for today's TV Talk:

Fall TV Preview

TV Performer of the Week

Twitter Questions

Pick of the Day

