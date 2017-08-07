Karl Urban Says He’s Open to Returning for ‘Judge Dredd: Mega City One’ TV Series

0

It appears that Karl Urban’s time as Judge Dredd may not yet be over. The Star Trek actor took on the lead role in the gritty, R-rated 2012 adaptation Dredd to a pretty positive fan response, but the movie failed to light up the box office. It’s since taken on something of a cult status, especially with regards to Urban’s performance, and while Dredd never spawned a sequel, IM Global and Rebellion did put into motion a TV series called Judge Dredd: Mega City One.

IM Global produced Dredd, and in speaking with TrekMovie, Urban revealed that he’s had discussions with the producers about starring in the Judge Dredd TV series:

“I am in discussions with them about that. I told them that if they write the material and give Dredd something to do and give him a function, I will be there. I would love to.”

Judge Dredd: Mega City One isn’t yet set up at a network and was only just announced in May, so it may be a while before the project becomes a reality. But Dredd fans will no doubt be heartened to hear that Urban is at least interested in reprising his role as the character.

With TV content going to a variety of places nowadays, Mega City One doesn’t necessarily have to land a big network deal or airing. It could feasibly go to Netflix or Amazon or Hulu, if any of them are interested, and it would be curious to see that kind of sci-fi series take off on a streaming service.

So sit tight folks. There should (hopefully) be news on the Judge Dredd TV series front sometime in the near future.