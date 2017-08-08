Kate Beckinsale on Jeff Bridges, NYC Movies, and Her Two Cats

0

With director Marc Webb’s The Only Living Boy in New York opening this weekend in theaters, a few days ago I sat down with Kate Beckinsale for an exclusive video interview. During the wide-ranging conversation she talked about why he wanted to be part of this project, how these kinds of scripts are rare, some of her favorite New York City movies, her love of Jeff Bridges, what kind of projects she’d like to do in the future, and we spend far too much time talking about her two cats which you can see on her Instagram (I suggest watching this, this and this).

If you’re not familiar with The Only Living Boy in New York, the movie follows a recent college graduate (Callum Turner) who discovers that his father (Pierce Brosnan) is cheating on his mother (Cynthia Nixon) only to become smitten with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). He also gets life lessons from his new neighbor (Jeff Bridges). Written by Allan Loeb (Collateral Beauty), the film also stars Kiersey Clemons.

Kate Beckinsale:

A lot of Jeff Bridges talk

How Jeff has an obsession with a game called Pass the Pigs

Does she have any favorite NYC stories?

How they shot on film.

How did she get involved in the project and what was it like working with Marc Webb?

Does she get offered a lot of projects like this?

How her work with Whit Stillman has been great.

We talk about her cats and how they land in her Instagram feed.

What is she trying to do in the future?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Only Living Boy in New York: